A Tulsa flop di presenze per Trump

Riassunto: L'Italia prima beneficiaria dell'EU Malaria Fund: la senese Achilles Vaccines srl si aggiudica i finanziamenti per combattere malaria e COVID-19 SIENA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L'EU Malaria Fund (EUMF) ieri, presso la sede della Fondazione Monte dei Paschi di Siena, ha presentato il primo investimento in Achilles Vaccines srl. Questi fondi saranno indirizzati allo sviluppo di un innovativo vaccino antimalarico tramite la versatile piattaforma tecnologica dell'azienda che trasforma i batteri, naturali vettori di molecole nocive per la salute umana, […]

Riassunto: Recordati Rare Diseases: Isturisa® (osilodrostat) ha raggiunto l'endpoint primario nello studio di fase 3 LINC-4 in pazienti con malattia di Cushing PUTEAUX, Francia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recordati Rare Diseases ha annunciato i risultati positivi dello studio di fase 3 LINC-4 con Isturisa® (osilodrostat) in pazienti affetti da malattia di Cushing, per i quali l'intervento chirurgico a livello ipofisario non era indicato o si è rivelato inefficace. I dati dallo studio LINC-4 hanno dimostrato che un’elevata percentuale, statisticamente significativa, di […]

Boyd Corporation vince il Premio per la qualità 10 PPM di PACCAR PLEASANTON, California--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boyd Corporation, leader globale quanto a soluzioni per materiali ingegnerizzati, per la gestione termica e per la sigillatura di ambienti, ha annunciato di aver ottenuto il Premio per la qualità 10 PPM (parti per milione) conferitole da PACCAR attraverso il suo stabilimento nella Carolina del Sud. Tale importante riconoscimento conferma l’eccellenza nella progettazione […]

Riassunto: Il Gruppo Menarini completa l'acquisizione di Stemline Therapeutics FIRENZE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Il Gruppo Menarini, azienda privata italiana presente nella farmaceutica e nella diagnostica, annuncia oggi di aver completato con successo l'acquisizione di Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: STML), società biofarmaceutica di fase commerciale focalizzata sullo sviluppo e sulla commercializzazione di terapie oncologiche innovative, per un corrispettivo in contanti aggregato fino a 677 milioni di dollari USA […]