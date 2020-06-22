ESTERI A Tulsa flop di presenze per Trump da Luigi Cignoni - 22 giugno 2020 0 1 TULSA, OKLAHOMA - JUNE 20: Supporters attend a campaign rally for U.S. President Donald Trump at the BOK Center, June 20, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Trump is holding his first political rally since the start of the coronavirus pandemic at the BOK Center on Saturday while infection rates in the state of Oklahoma continue to rise. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Solo meno di 6.200 persone hanno partecipato ieri al comizio di Donald Trump a Tulsa. Lo riferisce la Cnn.