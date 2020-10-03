ESTERI Maltempo in Francia, due morti, salvato un disperso da Luigi Cignoni - 3 ottobre 2020 0 7 epa08714814 A handout photo made available by the Prefecture of Morbihan on 02 October 2020 shows firefighters standing to the roof of a high school that collapsed after the storm Alex striked the coast in Vannes, France, late 01 October 2020. French meteorological agency Meteo France placed five western departments on the orange weather warning. EPA/PREFECTURE DU MORBIHAN HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Almeno due persone sono morte nei nubifragi e inoindazioni che ha colpito il sud-est della Francia.