Maltempo in Francia, due morti, salvato un disperso

Politiche di riduzione dei danni sono essenziali per la prevenzione del cancro, affermano l’I-Com e vari membri dell’Europarlamento (MEP) BRUXELLES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--I-Com, l’Istituto per la Competitività, ieri ha ospitato un’importantissima tavola rotonda nel contesto dell’iniziativa Piano europeo di lotta contro il cancro, di cui si può leggere un sommario qui, che ha riunito politici di vari partiti, personalità del mondo universitario e scienziati per presentare i risultati dello studio sulle migliori prassi da seguire nella […]

GLI AEROPORTI DI MILANO MALPENSA E LINATE SONO I PRIMI IN ITALIA A INSTALLARE I SISTEMI DI SCREENING DEI BAGAGLI IN CABINA ECAC STANDARD 3 CON SMITHS DETECTION MILANO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smiths Detection oggi annunciato di aver ottenuto un contratto da parte di SEA Group per aiutare ad aggiornare gli aeroporti di Malpensa e Linate, due dei tre aerodromi internazionali di Milano, agli standard più elevati di sicurezza per il bagaglio in cabina nel settore - ECAC EDS CB C3. La realizzazione prevede l'installazione di […]

Il nuovo driver LED a bassa tensione ed elevata portata di corrente di Cuvée offre fino a 36 A per applicazioni nei settori industriale, medico e dell'intrattenimento SAN JOSE, California--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cuvée Systems® ha annunciato il lancio della Serie LVHC di driver LED che sono stati appositamente progettati per applicazioni a bassa tensione ed elevata portata di corrente come le soluzioni per l'illuminazione per i settori dell'intrattenimento, industriale e medico. I driver da 150 Watt, supportanti una corrente in uscita di fino a […]

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE e CLOUD: Al via la prima edizione del Master di secondo livello del Politecnico di Torino realizzato da REPLY TORINO, Italia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sono aperte le iscrizioni al Master del Politecnico di Torino in “Artificial Intelligence & Cloud: Hands-on innovation”, realizzato da Reply. Il percorso didattico, unico nel suo genere, è stato sviluppato per offrire a studenti altamente qualificati un percorso di specializzazione professionale nel settore IT attraverso le sue tecnologie più innovative: artificial intelligence e […]