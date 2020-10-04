ESTERI Coronavirus: la Danimarca abbatterà 1 milione di visoni da Luigi Cignoni - 4 ottobre 2020 0 8 epa08539012 Employees clear the remains of culled mink from a mink farm infected with the coronavirus, in Ospel, the Netherlands, 10 July 2020. According to reports, The Netherlands is the only country so far to have reported SARS-CoV-2 in mink, which has struck 12 of about 130 Dutch mink farms prompting the authorities to start culling tens of thousands of minks. Like humans, infected mink can show no symptoms, or develop severe problems, including pneumonia. EPA/ROB ENGELAAR La Danimarca abbatterà circa 1 milione di visoni dopo aver scoperto nuove infezioni da coronavirus tra gli animali negli allevamenti.