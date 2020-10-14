ESTERI Grecia: leader di Alba Dorata condannato a 13 anni da Luigi Cignoni - 14 ottobre 2020 0 11 epa08737189 A general view of the Courtroom during the trial on the ultra-right Golden Dawn party, in Athens, Greece, 12 October 2020. No extenuating circumstances were admitted for any of the seven leadership members of Golden Dawn, in the decision that the Athens Court of Appeals announced in the Golden Dawn trial. The court said it would admit no mitigating factors in the case of Golden Dawn's leader Nikos Michaloliakos and high-ranking members Christos Pappas, Artemis Matthaiopoulos, Ilias Panagiotaros, Ilias Kasidiaris, Yiannis Lagos and Giorgos Germenis. EPA/PANTELIS SAITAS Il capo del partito di estrema destra greca Alba Dorata, Nikos Michaloliakos, è stato condannato a 13 di carcere ad Atene in quanto leader di una “organizzazione criminale”.