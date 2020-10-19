Prof decapitato: Macron, islamisti non dormiranno tranquilli

TORINO, Italia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cluster Reply, società del Gruppo Reply specializzata su tecnologia Microsoft, ha reso disponibile alle Istituzioni Sanitarie bavaresi una soluzione digitale da impiegare nell’ambito della gestione delle catene di trasmissione di Covid-19. In particolare, la soluzione si propone di digitalizzare i processi impiegati per contenere, tracciare e interrompere le catene di infezione, consentendo un […]

MILANO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BrainBox AI lancia una tecnologia per edifici basata sull’Intelligenza Artificiale pioniera in Italia.

ROMA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), leader globale nella terapia nutrizionale, supporta i risultati intermedi di uno studio prospettico in corso, “Persistent Hypermetabolism and Longitudinal Energy Expenditure in Critically Ill Patients with COVID-19 (LEEP-COVID) (ipermetabolismo persistente e dispendio energetico longitudinale in pazienti gravemente ammalati di COVID-19)”, volto a dimostrare il ruolo della calorimetria indiretta (CI) nella […]