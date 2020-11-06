ESTERI Elezioni Usa 2020, Biden allunga in Pennsylvania da Luigi Cignoni - 6 novembre 2020 0 9 ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 04: Members of an adjudication review panel look over scanned absentee ballots at the Fulton County Election Preparation Center on November 4, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. The 2020 presidential race between incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is still too close to call with outstanding ballots to count. Jessica McGowan/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Joe Biden ha ormai la vittoria in tasca e si avvia ad essere il 46mo presidente degli Stati Uniti.