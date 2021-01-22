ESTERI Germania, superata la soglia delle 50mila vittime da Luigi Cignoni - 22 gennaio 2021 0 12 epa08951612 Volunteers prepare vaccinations against Covid-19 in a room in the vaccination center in the dm Arena in Karlsruhe, Germany, 20 January 2021. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic caused by the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus, vaccination centers were established throughout Germany for mass vaccination against the coronavirus. Soldiers of the German army are helping out in various vaccination centers in the logistical areas. EPA/RONALD WITTEK La Germania ha superato la soglia dei 50.000 morti dall’inizio della pandemia di coronavirus.