ESTERI Somalia: hotel sotto attacco a Mogadiscio da Luigi Cignoni - 31 gennaio 2021 0 10 epa03716277 A handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support team on 25 May 2013 shows a soldier belonging to the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) monitoring traffic along a street during an operation aimed at improving security in Mogadishu, Somalia, 25 May 2013. AMISOM, in support of the Somali Police Force (SPF), last night cordoned off one and a half square kilometers in the Madina district of Mogadishu in an attempt to weed out members of the extremist group, al- Shabaab. Many of the area's young men were temporarily detained by the SPF and then screened in order to determine whether they had any links to the group. EPA/TOBIN JONES L’Hotel Africa nei pressi dell’aeroporto di Mogadiscio è “sotto attacco” e nell’area c’è un violento scambio di colpi tra “le forze di sicurezza e sospetti militanti di al Shabaab”.