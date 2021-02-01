ESTERI Colpo di stato in Myanmar, San Suu Kyi arrestata: ‘Non accettate il golpe’ da Luigi Cignoni - 1 febbraio 2021 0 15 epa08978814 (FILE) - Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi during a joint news conference with Czech Prime Minister Babis after their meeting in Prague, Czech Republic, 03 June 2019 (reissued 01 February 2021). According to media reports Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar president Win Myint were arrested by the military in a raid on 01 February amidst reports of a coup. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK *** Local Caption *** 56487050 Il capo de facto del governo birmano Aung San Suu Kyi è stata “arrestata” dai militari.