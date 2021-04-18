ESTERI L’ultimo saluto a Filippo fra le lacrime della regina da Luigi Cignoni - 18 aprile 2021 0 18 Queen Elizabeth II takes her seat for the funeral service of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh inside St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021. - Philip, who was married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years, died on April 9 aged 99 just weeks after a month-long stay in hospital for treatment to a heart condition and an infection. (Photo by Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP) Un omaggio sobrio, ma commosso, con due protagonisti a interpretare il momento dell’estremo congedo e un intero Regno a fare da sfondo.