L’ultimo saluto a Filippo fra le lacrime della regina

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazon Web Services (AWS), società del gruppo Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), e FORMULA 1 (F1) (NASDAQ: FWONA, FWONK) presenteranno oggi le sei nuove statistiche sulla F1 gestite da AWS che verranno gradualmente implementate nel corso della stagione di gara 2021. Con le nuove informazioni, 18 statistiche gestite da AWS saranno complessivamente a disposizione dei […]

TORINO, Italia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sono aperte le registrazioni per l’edizione 2021 della Creative Challenge, la competizione creativa online a squadre - parte del programma Reply Challenges - che chiama a confrontarsi studenti e giovani designer da tutto il mondo. La sfida consiste nello sviluppare il progetto creativo più innovativo partendo dai brief ideati dai più affermati art […]

VALENCIA, California--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UltraViolet Devices, Inc. (UVDI), leader globale nel campo della disinfezione a radiazione ultravioletta dell’aria e di superfici, ha annunciato che intende presentare i risultati di una nuova ricerca sulla disinfezione rapida delle sale operatorie tra un intervento e l’altro usando il disinfettante per ambienti interni UVDI-360 alla Conferenza primaverile della Società americana di […]

MILANO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deenova ha annunciato oggi che il suo impareggiabile slancio di mercato si espande incessantemente al mercato degli ospedali privati in Spagna, con il primo contratto vinto da Deenova in collaborazione con Algalasa presso l’Hospital Centro de Andalucía di Lucena, di Cordoba, parte della nuova impresa sanitaria Amaveca Salud . Gaspar G. De Viedma, Vice […]

SHENZHEN, Cina--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Un prodotto multifunzione di qualità fa lievitare i costi? Non necessariamente! Con l’aspirapolvere pieghevole intelligente Redkey F10 le pulizie domestiche non saranno più le stesse. Fatto a misura di consumatore, l’F10 è orientato alle esigenze della vita quotidiana, è dotato di tecnologie avanzate nel suo settore, è costruito in fabbriche internazionali di alto […]