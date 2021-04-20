ESTERI Morto il presidente del Ciad da Luigi Cignoni - 20 aprile 2021 0 14 epa09146768 (FILE) - Idriss Deby, the President of Chad and the newly-elected chairperson of the African Union, follows proceedings during the 26th African Union Summit at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 31 January 2016 (reissued 20 April 2021). Chad's President Idriss Deby died of injuries suffered in clashes with rebels in the country's north, an army spokesperson announced on state television on 20 April 2021. Deby has been in power since 1990 and was re-elected for a sixth term in the 11 April 2021 elections. EPA/SOLAN KOLLI *** Local Caption *** 52563512 Il presidente del Ciad, Idriss Déby Itno, al potere da 30 anni, è morto oggi per le ferite riportate mentre guidava l’esercito ciadiano nella lotta contro ribelli nel nord del Paese.