Birmania: media, 20 civili uccisi in un raid dei militari

epa09236590 A handout photo made available by the National Unity Government (NGU) shows soldiers from the People's Defence Force (PDF) standing in formation during the closing ceremony of the first batch training of the PDF at an undisclosed location in Myanmar, 25 May 2021 (issued on 30 May 2021). The National Unity Government (NUG), Myanmar's shadow government, said it has finished training the first batch recruits for the People's Defence Force (PDF) to challenge Myanmar's junta. Myanmar's military authorities have labelled both NUG and PDF as terrorist groups. EPA/NATIONAL UNITY GOVERNMENT HANDOUT EDITORS NOTE: FACES OF RECRUITS BLURRED AT SOURCE. HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
Venti persone sono state uccise dai militari in Birmania che ieri hanno attaccato un villaggio in cerca di armi. Lo riporta il Guardian citando le agenzie locali Khit Thit Media e Delta News Agency.(ANSA)