ESTERI Cipro: incendio foresta di Troodos, almeno 4 morti da Luigi Cignoni - 6 luglio 2021 0 1 Trees burn in a forest on the slopes of the Throodos mountain chain, as a giant fire rages on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, during the night of July 3, 2021. - A huge forest blaze in Cyprus has killed four people, destroyed homes and forced evacuations of villages as Greece and other countries deployed fire-fighting planes to the Mediterranean island. The fire began yesterday afternoon and has swept through districts in the southern foothills of the Troodos mountains as the country grapples with a blistering heatwave (Photo by - / AFP) Quattro lavoratori egiziani sono morti nel vasto incendio che ha devastato aree di una foresta nel sud di Cipro.