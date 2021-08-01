ESTERI Johnson e la moglie Carrie aspettano il secondo figlio da Luigi Cignoni - 1 agosto 2021 0 9 epa09383061 (FILE) - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) and his wife Carrie (R) arrive for the official leaders welcome during the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay, Britain, 11 June 2021 (reissued 31 July 2021). The British Prime Minister's wife Carrie announced her pregancy with the couple's second child via her social media account on 31 July 2021. EPA/NEIL HALL / POOL *** Local Caption *** 56959328 Il primo ministro britannico Boris Johnson aspetta il secondo figlio da Carrie Symonds, sposata qualche mese fa. (Ansa)