ESTERI Afghanistan: i talebani sono entrati a Kabul da Luigi Cignoni - 15 agosto 2021 0 22 epa09413804 Taliban militants gather a day after taking control of Kandahar, Afghanistan, 14 August 2021. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on 14 August said that the 'top priority' is to remobilize troops to counter the Taliban offensive, as the Islamist group seized control of a 20th provincial capital in a little over a week. EPA/STRINGER L’offensiva militare dei Talebani in Afghanistan è entrata nella capitale Kabul.