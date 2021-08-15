Afghanistan: i talebani sono entrati a Kabul

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--mLogica, fornitore di portata globale di servizi per la modernizzazione di banche dati, mainframe e applicazioni, ha annunciato oggi il lancio del set di strumenti per la migrazione dei mainframe al cloud più completo del settore. Una mossa resa possibile dalla recente acquisizione della pionieristica azienda italiana di tecnologia mainframe Reverse Paradigm, nonché […]

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deenova riferisce oggi di aver firmato il suo primo contratto nel Regno Unito, espandendo le proprie attività nel secondo più grande mercato sanitario d'Europa, con l'NHS, l'ottavo più grande datore di lavoro al mondo. Deenova è stata scelta dagli University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust come migliore soluzione tra 8 concorrenti di Deenova nel […]

PHILADELPHIA & NEW YORK & LONDRA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast ha annunciato oggi che NBCUniversal e Sky renderanno Peacock disponibile senza costi aggiuntivi per quasi 20 milioni di clienti Sky in Europa. A partire da quest'anno, Peacock farà il suo debutto internazionale attraverso le piattaforme Sky, tra cui Sky Q, NOW e Sky Ticket, che attualmente servono i […]