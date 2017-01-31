ECONOMIA Borsa: Milano apre in lieve rialzo, Ftse Mib +0,17% da Luigi Cignoni - 31 gennaio 2017 0 4 A screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the closing number for the Dow Jones industrial average, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. The DJIA closed above 20,000 points for the first time, the latest milestone in a record-setting drive for the stock market. (ANSA/AP Photo/Richard Drew) [CopyrightNotice: AP] Avvio marginalmente positivo per Piazza Affari: dopo il forte ribasso di ieri, il primo indice Ftse Mib segna una crescita dello 0,17% a 18.790 punti.