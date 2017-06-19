Football asset, partnership between Cacelli and KKCP

Londra – Cacelli & Partners and KKc partners have signed a partnership aimed at developing M & A, especially in football sector.

Cacelli, who has developed in recent months the new asset for the acquisition or sale of football clubs and sale of digital products for team management, with this new partnership increases services to make it more competitive its customers.

KKCP proactively seeks engagements in industries and sectors with above average growth with companies poised for dynamic growth to establish themselves as market leaders.

Cacelli Riccardo said: “I’m very pleased to have a business partner like KKCP because of their experience in finance and especially in football sector we can share good business opportunities also in all M&A areas.

Karol Knowa said “Our core philosophy is to provide the best advice and service possible to our clients. We value partnerships based on the same principals. We look forward to building the momentum and our football advisory business with Cacelli Partners.”