ECONOMIA Spread Btp-Bund apre in calo a 268 punti da Luigi Cignoni - 14 agosto 2018 0 25 A financial journalist checks the course of the "spread" caused by the nervousness of the markets due to political uncertainty in Rome, Italy, 29 May 2018. The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund dropped back to 282 basis points on Tuesday with a yield of 3.1%. The spread had reached 320 points with a yield of 3.4% at one stage earlier on Tuesday. ANSA/LUCIANO DEL CASTILLO Lo spread Btp-Bund apre in calo a 268 punti dai 278 della chiusura di ieri. Il rendimento resta al 3%. Avvio positivo per Piazza Affari.