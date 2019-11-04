ECONOMIA Inizia l’era Lagarde alla Bce sulla scia di Draghi da Luigi Cignoni - 4 novembre 2019 0 18 Outgoing European Central Bank President Mario Draghi waves next to his designated successor Christine Lagarde, at a ceremony celebrating the change at the head of the ECB in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Draghi leaves as head of the European Central Bank credited with having rescued the eurozone from disaster with a well-timed phrase and bold action to back up his words. (Boris Roessler/Pool Photo via AP) Christine Lagarde ha preso ufficialmente oggi le redini della Bce succedendo a Mario Draghi.