ECONOMIA Mps: Moody’s alza outlook a positivo da Luigi Cignoni - 10 gennaio 2020 0 1 epa05682277 (FILE) A file photo dated 23 March 2016 shows Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS or MPS) headquarters in Piazza Salimbeni, in Siena, Italy. According to media reports on 19 December 2016, Monte dei Paschi has started a share offer on 19 December that is to last until 22 December. The move is aimed at strengthening the bank's financial situation and avoid being bailed out by Italian government. According to reports, some 35 per cent of the shares will be sold to individual investors, while the rest goes to institutional investors. EPA/MATTIA SEDDA Moody’s ha alzato il giudizio sul merito di credito autonomo (stand alone) di Mps da ‘Caa1’ a ‘B3’.