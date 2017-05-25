PRIMA PAGINA Orrore a Manchester: caccia all’artificiere. Arrestati il padre e il fratello minore del kamikaze da Luigi Cignoni - 25 maggio 2017 0 26 Emergency services personnel speak to people outside Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, Monday, May 22, 2017. Several people have died following an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England, police and witnesses said. The singer was not injured, according to a representative. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Pista libica per la strage di Manchester. La Polizia dà la caccia alla ‘rete’ che sosteneva il kamikaze, Salman Abedi, che era noto alle autorità Usa.