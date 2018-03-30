Bucharest, the capital of worldwide jazz

12 years after its debut, EUROPAfest – Bucharest International Jazz Competition, ranked by BBC as one of the first 3 jazz contests of Europe, has won its place amongst the worldwide resonant jazz events, being appreciated by the public, the artists, and the specialists. Trough the presentation of different jazz styles, upcoming artists and musical projects from emblematic jazz centres from around the world, the event has built a powerful identity in the national cultural landscape, bringing a great number of spectators in the jazz concert halls.

2018 announces an ample edition, with 12 jazz bands in the Semifinal, coming in a variaty of performance formulas – sextet, quintet, quartet, trio and duo. Artists from 20 countries – Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Nepal, The Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, UK and USA, will present the new trends offering the public a jazz feast.