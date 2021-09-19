Eitan: l’udienza al Tribunale della famiglia di Tel Aviv anticipata al 23 settembre

Luigi Cignoni
Eitan's paternal aunt, Aya Biran, speaks with journalists outside her house in Travaco' Siccomario, near Pavia, northern Italy, the day after the child, the only survivor of the Mottarone tragedy, was taken to Israel without his knowledge by his maternal grandfather, 12 September 2021. The Pavia Public Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation for kidnapping in the case of Eitan Biran, the child, the only survivor of the Mottarone tragedy, who his maternal grandparents brought to Israel, taking him away from his aunt Aya Biran who is also his legal guardian. 14 people were killed after a Stresa-AlpinoÂ?Mottarone cable car crashed to the ground after a cable snapped on 23 May 2021. ANSA/ PAOLO TORRES

L’udienza al Tribunale della famiglia di Tel Aviv sul caso è stata anticipata, dal 29 settembre, a giovedì prossimo 23 settembre. Lo riportano i media.

