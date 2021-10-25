Colpo di Stato in Sudan, arrestato il premier

Luigi Cignoni
epa09415852 Sudanese Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok holds a press conference, in Khartoum, Sudan, on 15 August 2021 to announce the recent developments of the Prime Minister's initiative 'National Crisis and Transition Issues The Way Forward.' During the press conference, he announced national mechanisms to save the initiative. The initiative is headed by Major General Fadlallah Barma, head of the National Umma Party. EPA/MOHAMMED ABU OBAID

Militari non meglio indentificati hanno assediato l’abitazione del primo ministro del Sudan Abdalla Hamdok, dichiarandolo agli arresti domiciliari.

