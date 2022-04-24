PRIMA PAGINA Elezioni Francia 2022, exit poll: Macron rieletto presidente da Direttore - 24 Aprile 2022 0 13 epa09907257 Supporters of French President and candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) celebrate at the Champs-de-Mars after Emmanuel Macron won the second round of the French presidential elections in Paris, France, 24 April 2022. Emmanuel Macron defeated Marine Le Pen in the final round of France's presidential election, with exit polls indicating that Macron is leading with approximately 58 per cent of the vote. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON Emmanuel Macron è stato rieletto all’Eliseo con il 58,2% dei voti, secondo un exit poll della tv pubblica France 2. epa09907257 Supporters of French President and candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) celebrate at the Champs-de-Mars after Emmanuel Macron won the second round of the French presidential elections in Paris, France, 24 April 2022. Emmanuel Macron defeated Marine Le Pen in the final round of France’s presidential election, with exit polls indicating that Macron is leading with approximately 58 per cent of the vote. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON