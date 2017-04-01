REGIONIToscana Carlo e Camilla, romantica passeggiata a Firenze da Luigi Cignoni - 1 aprile 2017 0 30 Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, walking on the Saint Trinity Bridge in Florence, Italy. March 31, 2017. The royal couple arrived in Florence from Romania today, Friday, to start the Italian leg of a European tour that also takes in Austria, to attend the celebrations for the centenary of the British Institute of Florence. ANSA/ MAURIZIO DEGL'INNOCENTI Una romantica passeggiata al tramonto sul ponte di Santa Trinita, davanti al Ponte Vecchio, ha segnato l’inizio della visita in Italia dei reali Carlo e Camilla d’Inghilterra