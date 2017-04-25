25 Aprile, partito il corteo dell’Anpi. Roma divisa, due celebrazioni

epa05926384 A handout photo made available by the Quirinal Press Office shows Italian President Sergio Mattarella (C) attending a wreath-laying ceremony marking the 72nd Liberation Day anniversary at the Altar of the Fatherland in Rome, Italy, 25 April 2017. Liberation Day (Festa della Liberazione) is a nationwide public holiday in Italy that is annually celebrated on 25 April. The day remembers Italians who fought against the Nazis and Mussolini's troops during World War II and honors those who served in the Italian Resistance. EPA/FRANCESCO AMMENDOLA / QUIRINAL PRESS OFFICE/ HANDOUT ACCESS TO THIS HANDOUT PHOTO TO BE USED SOLELY TO ILLUSTRATE NEWS REPORTING OR COMMENTARY ON THE FACTS OR EVENTS DEPICTED IN THIS IMAGE; NO ARCHIVING; NO LICENSING HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES
Celebrazioni all’Altare della Patria, per il 72esimo Anniversario della Liberazione. A partecipare alla cerimonia, il premier Paolo Gentiloni assieme alle più alte cariche dello Stato, come il presidente della Repubblica Sergio Mattarella