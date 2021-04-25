POLITICA Mattarella e Draghi all’Altare della Patria da Luigi Cignoni - 25 aprile 2021 0 8 This handout photo provided by the Quirinal Press Office shows Italian President Sergio Mattarella during a ceremony held at the Quirinal Palace on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of Liberation Day, in Rome, Italy, 25 April 2021. Festa della Liberazione (Liberation Day) is a nationwide public holiday in Italy that is annually celebrated on 25 April. The day remembers Italian Partisans who fought against the Nazis and Mussolini's troops during World War II and honors those who served in the Italian Resistance. ANSA/ QUIRINAL PRESS OFFICE/ FRANCESCO AMMENDOLA +++ ANSA PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS HANDOUT PHOTO TO BE USED SOLELY TO ILLUSTRATE NEWS REPORTING OR COMMENTARY ON THE FACTS OR EVENTS DEPICTED IN THIS IMAGE; NO ARCHIVING; NO LICENSING +++ Omaggio del presidente della Repubblica, Sergio Mattarella, all’altare della Patria in occasione del 76/o anniversario della Liberazione.