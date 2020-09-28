Coronavirus: Francia, 11.123 nuovi casi in 24 ore

GLI AEROPORTI DI MILANO MALPENSA E LINATE SONO I PRIMI IN ITALIA A INSTALLARE I SISTEMI DI SCREENING DEI BAGAGLI IN CABINA ECAC STANDARD 3 CON SMITHS DETECTION MILANO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smiths Detection oggi annunciato di aver ottenuto un contratto da parte di SEA Group per aiutare ad aggiornare gli aeroporti di Malpensa e Linate, due dei tre aerodromi internazionali di Milano, agli standard più elevati di sicurezza per il bagaglio in cabina nel settore - ECAC EDS CB C3. La realizzazione prevede l'installazione di […]

Il nuovo driver LED a bassa tensione ed elevata portata di corrente di Cuvée offre fino a 36 A per applicazioni nei settori industriale, medico e dell'intrattenimento SAN JOSE, California--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cuvée Systems® ha annunciato il lancio della Serie LVHC di driver LED che sono stati appositamente progettati per applicazioni a bassa tensione ed elevata portata di corrente come le soluzioni per l'illuminazione per i settori dell'intrattenimento, industriale e medico. I driver da 150 Watt, supportanti una corrente in uscita di fino a […]

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE e CLOUD: Al via la prima edizione del Master di secondo livello del Politecnico di Torino realizzato da REPLY TORINO, Italia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sono aperte le iscrizioni al Master del Politecnico di Torino in “Artificial Intelligence & Cloud: Hands-on innovation”, realizzato da Reply. Il percorso didattico, unico nel suo genere, è stato sviluppato per offrire a studenti altamente qualificati un percorso di specializzazione professionale nel settore IT attraverso le sue tecnologie più innovative: artificial intelligence e […]

Nasce Reactev, la nuova generazione di strumenti di Dynamic Pricing MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Il mercato digitale sta portando la competitività ai massimi livelli. L'aumento delle richieste di decisioni e, soprattutto, la rapidità con cui tali decisioni vengono prese. È certamente nelle strategie di prezzo che questa competitività è più palpabile. In questo contesto è nato Reactev, lo strumento che aiuta i retailer a prendere le decisioni migliori […]