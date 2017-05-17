SCIENZEINTERNETSALUTE Google, 2 miliardi di dispositivi Android nel mondo da Luigi Cignoni - 17 maggio 2017 0 11 epa05697120 Google Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sundar Pichai speaks during an event organized by Google India in New Delhi, India, 04 January 2017. According to a press release, in presence of Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Google India announced the launch of Digital Unlocked, training program to empower thousands of Indian Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) with essential digital skills that will enable them to get online and start using the power of the internet to grow their business. EPA/RAJAT GUPTA Android, il sistema operativo ‘mobile’ di Google, taglia il traguardo dei 2 miliardi di dispositivi attivati nel mondo. Lo ha annunciato Sundar Pichai.