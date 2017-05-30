SCIENZEINTERNETSALUTE Dopo occhiali, Snapchat punta anche ai droni da Luigi Cignoni - 30 maggio 2017 0 17 epa05825483 A banker wearing Snapchat Spectacles watches the initial public offering of Snap Inc, the parent company of Snapchat, at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, on 02 March 2017. Snap Inc. is being priced at $17 per share which gives the company a value of nearly $24 billion (USD). EPA/JUSTIN LANE Dopo gli occhiali per la realtà aumentata Spectacles, Snapchat potrebbe duplicare i suoi sforzi nell’hardware lanciandosi anche nel mercato dei droni.