SCIENZEINTERNETSALUTE Ex dipendente Cia accusato maxifurto dati per Wikileaks da Luigi Cignoni - 19 giugno 2018 Un ex dipendente della Cia è stato accusato di aver rubato informazioni riservate di sicurezza nazionale dall'agenzia d'intelligence.