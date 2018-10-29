SCIENZECNRINTERNET Twitter si scusa, non ha agito su tweet Unabomber da Luigi Cignoni - 29 ottobre 2018 0 33 epaselect epa06914811 A view of a logo for the company Twitter on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, on 27 July 2018. Shares of the social media company fell over 20 percent after reporting a decline in active users. EPA/JUSTIN LANE Twitter si scusa per non aver agito sui tweet minacciosi di Cesar Sayoc, l’Unabomber che ha inviato pacchi bomba a esponenti democratici.