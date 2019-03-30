SCIENZEINTERNETSALUTE Software ha spiato centinaia italiani, è Made in Italy da Luigi Cignoni - 30 marzo 2019 0 42 ILLUSTRATION - A person sits in front of a computer screen in Moers, Germany, 04 January 2019 (reissued 19 Jauary 2019). Media reports on 17 January 2019 state that a record with numerous stolen user data has been published on the Internet. The collection named Collection #1 contained almost 773 million different email addresses, more than 21 million different passwords and more than a billion combinations of credentials, according to a Australian IT security expert. Internet users shall be affected worldwide. EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH Centinaia di italiani infettati da uno spyware – software che raccoglie informazioni – sviluppato da un’azienda italiana, distribuito sui dispositivi Android e capace di bypassare i filtri di sicurezza Google.