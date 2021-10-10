Al Gp di Turchia assolo di Bottas, Verstappen torna leader

Luigi Cignoni
epa09516671 Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing celebrates with the trophy on the podium after taking the third place in the Formula One Grand Prix of Turkey at the Intercity Istanbul Park circuit in Istanbul, Turkey, 10 October 2021. EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Valtteri Bottas ha vinto il Gran premio di Turchia: è partito davanti a tutti ed è passato davanti alla bandiera a scacchi sempre con tutti gli avversari alle spalle. Una vittoria indiscutibile.

Luigi Cignoni

