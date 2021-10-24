F1, in Usa vince Verstappen, Hamilton è secondo

Luigi Cignoni
epa09544369 Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen (front L) of Red Bull Racing leads the pack next to British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (front R) of Mercedes-AMG Petronas at the start of the Formula One Grand Prix of the US at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, USA, 24 October 2021. EPA/SHAWN THEW

L’olandese Max Verstappen, al volante di una Red Bull, ha vinto il Gp degli Usa di F1, sul circuito texano di Austin.

Luigi Cignoni

