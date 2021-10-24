SPORTFormula 1 F1, in Usa vince Verstappen, Hamilton è secondo da Luigi Cignoni - 24 Ottobre 2021 0 12 epa09544369 Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen (front L) of Red Bull Racing leads the pack next to British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (front R) of Mercedes-AMG Petronas at the start of the Formula One Grand Prix of the US at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, USA, 24 October 2021. EPA/SHAWN THEW L’olandese Max Verstappen, al volante di una Red Bull, ha vinto il Gp degli Usa di F1, sul circuito texano di Austin.