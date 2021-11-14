SPORTMotoGp Moto: Bagnaia vince a Valencia. E’ stata l’ultima di Valentino Rossi da Luigi Cignoni - 14 Novembre 2021 0 14 Petronas Yamaha SRT Italian rider Valentino Rossi waves after the MotoGP race of the Valencia Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste, on November 14, 2021. - A sporting icon rides into retirement on November 14, 2021 at the Valencia MotoGP where nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi's name will grace the grid for the very last time. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP) Francesco Bagnaia ha vinto la gara di Valencia della MotoGP. Valentino Rossi ha chiuso al decimo posto l’ultima gara della carriera nel motomondiale.