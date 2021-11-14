Moto: Bagnaia vince a Valencia. E’ stata l’ultima di Valentino Rossi

da
Luigi Cignoni
-
0
14
Petronas Yamaha SRT Italian rider Valentino Rossi waves after the MotoGP race of the Valencia Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste, on November 14, 2021. - A sporting icon rides into retirement on November 14, 2021 at the Valencia MotoGP where nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi's name will grace the grid for the very last time. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP)

Francesco Bagnaia ha vinto la gara di Valencia della MotoGP. Valentino Rossi ha chiuso al decimo posto l’ultima gara della carriera nel motomondiale. 

Articolo precedenteITMS, incontri sul turismo montano sostenibile 2021
Prossimo articoloGp Brasile: vittoria di Hamilton, Verstappen secondo
Luigi Cignoni

Lascia un commento

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here