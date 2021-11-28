SPORTFormula 1 F1: è morto Sir Williams, una vita tra successi e tragedie da Luigi Cignoni - 28 Novembre 2021 0 10 (FILES) In this file photo taken on April 11, 1997 Frank Williams (R) talks to Jackie Stewart in the pit area at the Oscar Galvez speed track in Buenos Aires during preparations for the Argentinian Grand Prix. - Frank Williams, founder and former team principal of Williams Racing, has died at the age of 79, the team announced on Sunday, November 28. (Photo by ALEJANDRO PAGNI / AFP) Frank Williams, fondatore del famoso team di Formula 1 che porta il suo nome, è morto all’età di 79 anni, ha annunciato su Twitter il team.