SPORT Pechino 2022: Italia d’argento nello snowboard a squadre con Visintin-Moioli da Luigi Cignoni - 13 Febbraio 2022 0 17 epa09748388 Silver medalists Michela Moioli (C) and Omar Visintin (R) of Italy embrace after the Mixed Team Snowboard Cross final at the Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing municipality, China, 12 February 2022. EPA/Diego Azubel Lo snowboard assicura all’Italia l’undicesima medaglia di Pechino 2022, una in più di quelle vinte a PyeongChang 2018.