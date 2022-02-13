Pechino 2022: Italia d’argento nello snowboard a squadre con Visintin-Moioli

da
Luigi Cignoni
-
0
17
epa09748388 Silver medalists Michela Moioli (C) and Omar Visintin (R) of Italy embrace after the Mixed Team Snowboard Cross final at the Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing municipality, China, 12 February 2022. EPA/Diego Azubel

Lo snowboard assicura all’Italia l’undicesima medaglia di Pechino 2022, una in più di quelle vinte a PyeongChang 2018.

Articolo precedenteLa saliva può aiutare a predire una forma grave di Covid
Luigi Cignoni

Lascia un commento

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here