SPORTFormula 1 Ucraina, Vettel: ‘F1 non deve correre in Russia, io non vado’ da Luigi Cignoni - 24 Febbraio 2022 0 9 epa09386084 German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of the Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team celebrates with his trophy on the podium after taking the second place in the Formula One Grand Prix of Hungary at the Hungaroring circuit in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, 01 August 2021. EPA/Florion Goga / POOL “Non posso parlare a nome dell’associazione dei piloti di Formula 1, ma personalmente non voglio correre in Russia e la F1 non dovrebbe correrci. (Ansa)