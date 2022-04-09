SPORTNBA NBA: stagione finita per LeBron James da Direttore - 9 Aprile 2022 0 12 epa09845701 Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (L) and Los Angeles Lakers forward-center Anthony Davis (R) watch from the bench as the Philadelphia 76ers score during the third quarter of the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 March 2022. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT LeBron James, eliminato dagli spareggi NBA con i Lakers, non giocherà le ultime due partite della stagione regolare a causa di un dolore alla caviglia sinistra. (Ansa)