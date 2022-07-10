SPORTFormula 1 F1: Leclerc scaccia fantasmi e torna a vincere da Direttore - 10 Luglio 2022 0 11 (3rd L-R) Second placed Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen, winner Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc and third placed Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton celebrate on the podium after the Formula One Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring race track in Spielberg, Austria, on July 10, 2022. (Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP) Charles Leclerc su Ferrari ha vinto il GP d’Austria di F1 davanti alla Red Bull di Max Verstappen ed alla Mercedes di Lewis Hamilton.