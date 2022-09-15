SPORTTennis L’addio di Federer al tennis da Direttore - 15 Settembre 2022 0 8 epa08201270 Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts after winning the match against Rafael Nadal from Spain (not pictured) after the Match in Africa Cape Town charity event, Cape Town, South Africa 07 February 2020. Presented by Rolex the Match in Africa is for the benefit of the Roger Federer foundation. EPA/NIC BOTHMA Il fuoriclasse svizzero, in un post su Instagram, dichiara che la ‘Rod Laver Cup’ della prossima settimana sarà l’ultimo impegno e poi non parteciperà più a tornei dello slam o dell’Atp.