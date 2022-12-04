SPORTCalcio Mondiali: L’Olanda vince 3-1 sugli Stati Uniti, è la prima qualificata da Direttore - 4 Dicembre 2022 0 20 epa10346360 Netherlands's goalkeeper Andries Noppert (C-L) and Denzel Dumfries (R) concede the first goal of the USA during the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the USA at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 03 December 2022. EPA/Mohamed Messara La qualità del ritrovato Depay e la prestazione trascinante di Dumfries fanno volare l’Olanda ai quarti di finale dei mondiali.