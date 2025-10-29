The Source launches Black Cinema Film Nights : Celebrating Black Voices on Screen

London – This November, The SourceThe Source launches Black Cinema Film Nights , a special season within its acclaimed World Cinema Nights series. Dedicated to celebrating Black cinema which includes Film Nights and South Asian Film Nights, this ongoing programme showcases iconic films that explore identity, justice, love, and resilience through the lens of Black filmmakers and storytellers.

Taking place monthly on Saturdays at 6.30pm, Black Cinema Film Nights invite audiences to experience some of the most influential and emotionally resonant works of contemporary and classic cinema. The Source café will be open before and after each screening, offering space for community, reflection, and conversation.

The Programme



1 November – Do the Right Thing (1989, dir. Spike Lee)

A cinematic landmark, Do the Right Thing captures the heat and tension of one Brooklyn neighbourhood as it faces issues of racism, injustice, and moral choice. Spike Lee’s vivid, provocative storytelling remains as urgent today as when it first premiered, sparking conversation about what it means to live together—and to stand up for what’s right.

6 December – Moonlight (2016, dir. Barry Jenkins)

Winner of the Academy Award for Best Picture, Moonlight is a poetic coming-of-age story that explores Black masculinity, vulnerability, and the power of love and self-discovery. Through Chiron’s journey, Barry Jenkins crafts a film of extraordinary tenderness and visual beauty that redefined the possibilities of modern cinema.

10 January – The Hate U Give (2018, dir. George Tillman Jr.)

Adapted from Angie Thomas’s bestselling novel, The Hate U Give follows Starr Carter, a young woman whose life changes after witnessing the police shooting of her friend. A gripping exploration of activism, identity, and courage, it speaks directly to the heart of contemporary social justice movements.

7 February – Creed (2015, dir. Ryan Coogler)

Reimagining the Rocky legacy, Creed tells the story of Adonis Johnson, the son of Apollo Creed, as he fights to forge his own path. Ryan Coogler delivers an exhilarating, emotional drama that celebrates legacy, mentorship, and the pursuit of purpose—proving that every generation must find its own fight.

Why This Selection Matters

Each film in this programme has reshaped the landscape of Black cinema. Together, they trace a journey through four decades of storytelling that challenge stereotypes, redefine identity, and celebrate the richness of Black experience across generations.

From Spike Lee’s explosive social critique to Barry Jenkins’s intimate poetry, from youth rebellion to the search for belonging and strength, these films embody the diversity, creativity, and power of Black filmmaking.

Beyond the Screen

Black Cinema Film Nights is more than a series of screenings—it’s a space for community dialogue, reflection, and celebration. Audiences are encouraged to stay for informal conversations after each screening, deepening the shared experience of cinema as both art and catalyst for change.

The series forms part of The Source’s World Cinema Nights, a year-round initiative that brings global stories to Stratford, fostering connection across cultures and perspectives. By highlighting Black filmmakers and their contributions to world cinema, Black Cinema Film Nights continues The Source’s mission to champion inclusivity, creativity, and collective storytelling.

Event Details

📍 The Source, Theatre Square, Stratford, E15 1BX

🎬 Monthly on Saturdays, 6.30pm

💷 Tickets £5 (50% Early Bird Discount)

☕ Venue café open for refreshments and discussion

🎟 Book online: thesource-stratford.co.uk

A Celebration of Storytelling and Strength

With Black Cinema Film Nights, The Source honours the depth and brilliance of Black voices in cinema—voices that continue to challenge, inspire, and move audiences across the world. Each film invites us to see, to listen, and to connect—through the universal language of story.