A Taste of Puglia in London: The Apulian Italian Festival Returns This June Celebrating Heritage Far from Home

London – From 6 to 15 June, London will host the vibrant Apulian Italian Festival, a celebration of southern Italy’s rich cultural heritage, bringing together music, language, craftsmanship and cuisine in a ten-day programme designed to reconnect communities across borders.

Organised by Pugliesi nel Mondo (Apulians in the World), the festival reflects a growing desire among diaspora communities to preserve and share their cultural identity beyond national boundaries. More than a series of events, it represents a cultural bridge—linking past and present, homeland and migration.

A Festival Born from Purpose

At the heart of the initiative is a clear and deeply rooted mission. As explained by Anna Quaranta, one of the organisers and founding member of Pugliesi nel Mondo:

“Our mission is to promote and enhance our cultural heritage, language, artisanal products and gastronomy. It is essential to act as a bridge between communities in their places of origin and those in the countries where they have emigrated.”

Her words capture the essence of the festival: not simply a celebration, but an act of cultural preservation and transmission. The emphasis is on enhancing and sharing a heritage that risks dilution when communities move abroad.

Building a Cultural Bridge

The idea of connection is central. For many Apulians living in the UK, the festival offers a way to remain rooted while embracing a new environment.

Quaranta continues:

““It was the main project set by the new board of Pugliesi nel Mondo upon its establishment last June 2025.”

The festival, therefore, is not an isolated initiative but the cornerstone of a broader vision set by the association’s new leadership. It reflects a collective effort to strengthen identity while fostering dialogue between cultures.



From Grassroots to Growing Community

Behind the scenes, the project also tells a story of dedication and community-building. Before the formation of a new committee, much of the groundwork was carried out through individual initiative.



“During the first two years, I personally carried out much of the communication and marketing work to grow the association in the UK, until I was able to find other volunteers to form the new board.”

This evolution—from a largely individual effort to a collaborative structure—mirrors the journey of many diaspora organisations: starting with passion, growing through persistence, and ultimately becoming a shared endeavour.

A Programme Rooted in Tradition

While the full programme is set to include performances, workshops and culinary experiences, the spirit of the festival lies in its authenticity. Visitors can expect not only the flavours of Puglia—its olive oil, handmade pasta and traditional recipes—but also its sounds, dialects and artisanal traditions.

The festival becomes, in this sense, a living archive: a space where intangible heritage—language, gestures, memory—is preserved through experience.

Puglia Beyond Geography

More than anything, the Apulian Italian Festival highlights how identity travels. Puglia is no longer just a region in southern Italy; it is a cultural presence that exists wherever its people carry it.

By bringing together communities from different backgrounds, the festival invites not only Apulians but a wider audience to engage with this heritage. It transforms nostalgia into participation and memory into shared experience.

In doing so, it fulfils its most important role: not just celebrating where people come from, but redefining what it means to belong.

About Pugliesi nel Mondo (Apulians in the world)

The Story Behind Pugliesi nel Mondo

The festival is inseparable from the story of Pugliesi nel Mondo, an organisation that has steadily grown into a cultural reference point for the Apulian diaspora in the UK.

Founded with the aim of bringing together people with roots in Puglia, the association began as a grassroots initiative—driven less by institutional backing than by personal commitment and a shared sense of belonging. In its early stages, its growth relied heavily on individual effort and vision.

As Quaranta recalls:

“During the first two years, I personally carried out much of the communication and marketing work to grow the association in the UK, until I was able to find other volunteers to form the new board.”

What began as a small network gradually evolved into a structured organisation, culminating in the formation of a new leadership team in June 2025. With that transition came a renewed sense of direction.

“It was the main project set by the new board of Pugliesi nel Mondo upon its establishment last June 2025.”

The Apulian Italian Festival emerged as the flagship initiative of this new phase—an ambitious project designed not only to celebrate identity, but to strengthen it across generations and geographies.



Building a Cultural Bridge

At its core, the work of Pugliesi nel Mondo is about connection. For many Apulians living abroad, identity can become fragmented—split between memory and present reality.

The association seeks to reconcile these dimensions by creating spaces where culture can be experienced collectively. Language, food, music and storytelling become tools not only of preservation, but of dialogue—between those who left and those who remained, between older generations and younger ones born abroad.

In this sense, the festival is more than an event: it is a meeting point, where heritage is not static, but continuously reinterpreted.



To book your place at the Apulian Italian Festival visit: https://www.puglianelmondo.com/