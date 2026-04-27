Into the Woods Review: A Dazzling, Unsettling Revival at the Bridge Theatre

da
Francesca Lombardo, Journalist and Author
-
0
397

London – Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods has always walked a tightrope between enchantment and existential unease, and this latest revival at the Bridge Theatre, directed by Jordan Fein, leans confidently into both. Fresh from its triumph at the Olivier Awards 2026—where it won Best Musical Revival and Best Lighting—this production arrives with the weight of acclaim and, crucially, the substance to justify it.

A living, breathing fairytale

Critics across major outlets have noted how this staging reinvents the musical’s familiar structure with an immediacy that feels almost cinematic. The Bridge Theatre’s adaptable space is used to striking effect: designer Tom Scutt conjures a mutable forest that shifts seamlessly from storybook whimsy to something darker, more fractured. The result is not merely immersive—it is destabilising in the best way, echoing Sondheim’s own subversion of fairytale logic.

Where many productions lean heavily into charm, this revival—much like its most celebrated predecessors—allows the second act’s moral ambiguity to land with real force. Loss, responsibility, and the collapse of “happily ever after” are not softened; they are sharpened.

A cast in transition, but not in decline

With a significant cast change from 20 April, the production enters a new phase—one that continues to draw from the West End’s strongest musical theatre talent.

Melanie La Barrie steps into the Witch with a performance widely anticipated to balance vocal power with emotional nuance, following in the footsteps of Kate Fleetwood’s Olivier-nominated interpretation. Opposite her, Rachel Tucker as the Baker’s Wife brings a proven emotional clarity to one of Sondheim’s most complex roles, while John Owen-Jones lends gravitas to the dual role of Narrator and Mysterious Man.

The transition from departing leads—among them Jamie Parker and Katie Brayben—feels less like a disruption and more like a renewal. Reviews of the original run consistently praised the ensemble as a whole rather than any single star turn, and that collective strength remains intact. Performers such as Gracie McGonigal (a standout Little Red Ridinghood) and Oliver Savile (doubling as Prince and Wolf) continue to anchor the production with precision and wit.

Sondheim’s score, re-experienced

Musically, this revival has been widely described as both faithful and freshly urgent. Sondheim’s intricate score—arguably one of his most intellectually and emotionally demanding—is delivered with clarity and dramatic intent. Numbers such as “Children Will Listen” and “No One Is Alone” emerge not as sentimental resolutions but as uneasy, hard-won truths.

This aligns with the consensus among critics: that the production refuses to treat the material as nostalgic. Instead, it interrogates it—asking what these stories mean in a contemporary world shaped by uncertainty and fractured narratives.

Verdict

This Into the Woods is not simply a revival; it is a re-examination. By combining inventive staging, a rotating yet consistently strong cast, and a clear-eyed approach to Sondheim’s darker themes, the production earns its critical accolades without relying on them.

At a time when many revivals trade on familiarity, this one dares to unsettle. And in doing so, it reminds us why Sondheim’s work endures: not because it comforts, but because it tells the truth—even in a forest of lies. To book a ticket visit: THE BRIDGE THEATRE

Articolo precedenteSpari alla cena dei corrispondenti con Trump, il racconto dei testimoni: “Panico in sala, tutti a terra e agenti tra i tavoli” (INTERVISTE)
Prossimo articoloOxford’s Schwarzman Centre Opens Its Doors with Major Public Launch
Francesca Lombardo, Journalist and Author
http://www.francescalombardo.net
Francesca Lombardo is a Culture Editor at Italy News and author. She holds a Master's degree in journalism from the LCC of London and her articles has been published by the Financial Times, Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday, Sunday Times, Sunday Telegraph, The Herald, Sunday Express, Daily Express, Irish Independent, The Sunday Business Post, A Place in the Sun, Ryanair Magazine, Easyjet Magazine, CNBC magazine, Voyager magazine, Portugal Magazine, Travel Trade Gazette, House Hunter in the sun, Homes Worldwide and to Italian outlets, Repubblica, D Repubblica, L'Espresso, Il Venerdì, Vogue, Vogue Uomo, Vogue Casa, GQ, Il Sole 24 Ore, F Magazine, TU Style, La Stampa, "A", Gioia. Francesca Lombardo has trained at the business desks of the Sunday Times, Daily Mail and Daily Express. She has authored a children's book series titled Beatrice and the London Bus. website: www.francescalombardo.net

Lascia un commento

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here