Mario Biondi Returns to Royal Albert Hall: The Sicilian Crooner and His Enduring Love Affair with Britain

London – On 7 June, the velvet voice of Mario Biondi will once again resonate beneath the iconic Theatre Royal Drury Lane — a fitting stage for one of Europe’s most internationally beloved soul and jazz artists.

With his unmistakable deep baritone, often compared to legends such as Barry White and Isaac Hayes, Biondi has spent the past two decades building a career that transcends borders, blending soul, jazz, rhythm and blues, Latin influences and Mediterranean warmth into a sound entirely his own. Yet despite his immense success in Italy and across Europe, Britain — and London in particular — holds a special emotional significance in his artistic journey.

A Special Bond with London

“To me, London was the first place where DJs, such as Norman Jay, gave me the chance to express myself and, in doing so, initiated me into the scene. And I love the crowd in London.”

That connection with the UK dates back to the extraordinary rise of “This Is What You Are,” the track that transformed the Sicilian singer from a respected musician into an international soul-jazz sensation. In 2004, the song reached legendary British DJ Norman Jay, who began playing it on BBC Radio playlists, propelling the song into heavy rotation and introducing Biondi to British audiences long before mainstream Italy fully recognised the scale of his appeal.



The Breakthrough: Handful of Soul

The success of the track paved the way for his breakthrough album Handful of Soul, released in 2006 with the High Five Quintet. The record — an elegant fusion of soul-jazz, bossa nova, and sophisticated orchestration — rapidly became a platinum-selling success and established Biondi as one of the few Italian artists capable of conquering the international jazz world without compromising his identity.



From Catania to the International Jazz Scene

Born in Catania into a musical family — his father Stefano Biondi was also a singer — Mario grew up immersed in music and gospel traditions, beginning his vocal journey in church choirs before performing professionally at an early age. One of his first major milestones came when, at just seventeen, he opened for Ray Charles during the Italian leg of the legendary artist’s tour.

Over the years, Biondi’s rich, cinematic voice and effortless stage presence have led to collaborations with some of the most respected names in music, including Burt Bacharach, Chaka Khan, Al Jarreau, Earth, Wind & Fire and Michael Bolton.

The Evolution of a Unique Sound

His career has continuously evolved through acclaimed albums such as Sun, Beyond, Brasil and Crooning Undercover — the latter released in 2023 as an elegant homage to the great tradition of crooning and classic songwriting, featuring reinterpretations inspired by artists such as Burt Bacharach, Bill Withers and Freddy Cole.

More recently, Biondi has continued celebrating the twentieth anniversary of “This Is What You Are” with a newly reimagined version of the track featuring internationally renowned jazz musicians including Dennis Chambers, John Patitucci and Till Brönner. His forthcoming album Prova D’Autore further confirms his artistic restlessness and desire to continue exploring the boundaries between soul sophistication and contemporary jazz.

A Voice That Transcends Generations

But beyond the accolades, platinum records and prestigious collaborations, it is perhaps Biondi’s emotional honesty on stage that continues to captivate audiences worldwide. His concerts feel intimate even in grand venues — less performances than conversations carried through rhythm, warmth and memory.

Returning to London therefore feels symbolic. The city did not merely welcome Mario Biondi; it helped shape his international destiny. And now, as he steps once more onto the stage of Royal Albert Hall, the relationship between the Sicilian crooner and the British audience that first embraced him comes full circle once again.

To book tickets visit:https://lwtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/mario-biondi/