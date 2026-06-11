Tom Moriarty and Philip Sayce: Two Distinct Voices of Contemporary Roots Music

London – On 3 June 2026, Islington Assembly Hall welcomed blues-rock guitarist Philip Sayce and special guest Tom Moriarty for a concert that brought together two artists whose musical journeys have followed very different paths. While both are rooted in guitar-led music, their approaches reflect distinct traditions: Moriarty’s grounded in songwriting and Americana, Sayce’s in the electrifying world of blues-rock.

Tom Moriarty: Turning the Page with Chapters

Over the past decade, British singer-songwriter Tom Moriarty has established himself as one of the most compelling independent voices on the UK roots scene. Blending elements of folk, Americana, blues and rock, his music is characterised by thoughtful songwriting, emotional honesty and a distinctive voice that has drawn comparisons to artists such as Ray LaMontagne, Ben Harper and Eddie Vedder.

Moriarty’s appearance at Islington Assembly Hall came just days before the release of Chapters, his fifth studio album, which arrived on 5 June 2026. The album marks an important step in his artistic development, introducing a more prominent electric guitar sound while retaining the storytelling and melodic sensibility that have become his hallmark. Singles including “She’s Like the River”, “On the Road Again” and “The Enemy Inside” offered an early glimpse of the record’s broader musical palette.

Known for his ability to connect intimate songwriting with expansive musical arrangements, Moriarty has built a loyal following through years of touring and independent releases. Following the album’s release, he is scheduled to perform a dedicated Chapters launch show at Cheltenham Playhouse, continuing a period of activity that signals a new chapter in his career in more ways than one.

Philip Sayce: Carrying the Blues-Rock Tradition Forward

If Tom Moriarty represents the contemporary singer-songwriter tradition, Philip Sayce stands among the leading figures of modern blues-rock. Born in Wales, raised in Toronto and now based in Los Angeles, Sayce first gained recognition as a member of Jeff Healey‘s band before going on to work with artists including Melissa Etheridge and Uncle Kracker.

Over the course of his solo career, Sayce has developed a reputation for passionate performances and a guitar style that combines technical brilliance with emotional intensity. His catalogue includes albums such as Peace Machine, Innerevolution, Ruby Electric, Steamroller, Influence, Spirit Rising and Scorched Earth, each reflecting his ability to draw from blues, rock and psychedelic influences while maintaining a distinctive musical identity.

Recent years have seen Sayce continue to expand his catalogue. In 2024 he released The Wolves Are Coming, while 2026 has brought Scorched Earth: Volume 2 – Live in LA / London, capturing the energy of his live performances. Fans are also anticipating his forthcoming studio album, Electric Jubilee, which is expected to continue his exploration of blues-rock with the intensity and virtuosity for which he has become known.

The Islington Assembly Hall performance formed the final date of Sayce’s 2026 UK tour, which took him across the country before returning to London. For audiences, the evening offered an opportunity to experience two artists united by a love of guitar music yet separated by style, generation and approach.

Together, Moriarty and Sayce demonstrated the breadth of today’s roots and blues-inspired music: one looking inward through songcraft and narrative, the other channelling the power and freedom of the electric guitar. Their appearance at Islington Assembly Hall brought these two worlds together on one stage, highlighting the continuing vitality of both traditions.

According to Philip Sayce’s official tour page, the May–June 2026 UK tour ended at Islington Assembly Hall on 3 June 2026, so there are currently no further UK dates listed from that run.

However, several autumn 2026 European dates have already been announced as part of his new album release tour:

2 October 2026 – Musiktheater Piano, Dortmund, Germany

6 October 2026 – Scala Club, Leverkusen, Germany

8 October 2026 – Privatclub, Berlin, Germany

10 October 2026 – Jazzclub Bruchsal, Germany

13 October 2026 – Café Hahn, Koblenz, Germany

17 October 2026 – Kammgarn International Blues Festival, Kaiserslautern, Germany