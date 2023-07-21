What remains of the city of Bakhmut

Riccardo Cacelli
London – War is always a tragedy. Here are some images showing what remains of the city of Bakhmut after months of battle.

Italy activates article 11 of its Constitution and promotes action aimed at a ceasefire. Even if the US doesn’t want it.
We are a people who love peace and not weapons.
Let’s raise our heads before it’s too late.

