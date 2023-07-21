by
Riccardo Cacelli
London – War is always a tragedy. Here are some images showing what remains of the city of Bakhmut after months of battle.
Residential buildings razed to the ground and shell craters are seen on an aerial view of Maryinka, an eastern city where heaviest battles with the Russian troops have been taking place in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, May 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
Italy activates article 11 of its Constitution and promotes action aimed at a ceasefire. Even if the US doesn’t want it.
We are a people who love peace and not weapons.
Let’s raise our heads before it’s too late.
